Pat Metheny's Sheldon Concert Hall show is canceled

Pat Metheny's Oct. 17 concert at the Sheldon Concert Hall has been canceled in light of the current pandemic. Metheny has postponed his entire 2020 tour.
The St. Louis show was a fundraiser for the Sheldon's educational programs. Concert-only tickets had not yet gone on sale to the public. Benefit-level ticket holders will be contacted to discuss refund options and donation options.
Get more information at thesheldon.org.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!