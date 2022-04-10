Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight bring the soul, but Stephanie Mills steals the show at Chaifetz Arena

It was all about the sisters with voices Saturday night at Chaifetz Arena, but not of the SWV variety.

The appropriately titled “An Evening of Soul” took place at the midtown venue with Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight and Stephanie Mills, collectively behind several decades of memorable R&B, funk, disco, pop and of course soul hits that live on forever. Each is a great in her own right, and Saturday night they took turns reminding us.

But first up on stage was Howard Hewett, the sole male on the bill who opened the show with what amounted to a lackluster set. He was at a disadvantage performing to prerecorded, rearranged tracks on songs such as “Show Me,” “Say Amen,” “Crystal Clear” and “This is For the Lover in You,” the latter taken from the library of his former group Shalamar.

Stephanie Mills, who got her start on Broadway as Dorothy in the original production of “The Wiz,” was up next and brought the show up tremendously from the moment she opened with “(You’re Puttin’) A Rush on Me.”

Mills hit on all the staples with “What Cha Gonna Do With My Lovin,’” “I Feel Good All Over,” “Sweet Sensation” and “Feel the Fire,” the latter a song title speaking to Mills’ set itself. She remains in great voice with strong energy and continues working at peak level at her youthful 65, which she was happy to share.

“I Have Learned to Respect the Power of Love” was introduced with the reminder it was co-written by St. Louis’ own Angela Winbush, and Mills did producer-singer Winbush proud as always. “Something in the Way (You Make Me Feel),” also written by Winbush, was performed as well.

Modernizing her set, Mills incorporated a bit of H.E.R.’s “Focus” into the proceedings at one point, along with Marvin Sapp’s “Never Could Have Made It” when it was time to take it to church.

Mills brought it all home, naturally, with “Home,” taken from “The Wiz” as pictures of deceased greats such as Luther Vandross, Whitney Houston, Andre Leon Talley, Natalie Cole, Cicely Tyson and John Lewis flashed behind her.

Knight, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame well over twenty years ago as part of Gladys Knight and the Pips, greeted the crowd with one of her group’s many favorites, “Make Yours a Happy Home” from the stellar “Claudine” movie soundtrack. She stayed with the Curtis Mayfield-produced soundtrack on a couple of other songs, “The Makings of You” and “On and On.”

Knight, seen prominently in the newly Oscar-minted documentary “Summer of Soul” (which she didn’t mention), came armed with the deepest repertoire of hits, covering group and solo songs going as far back as 60 years with “Every Beat of My Heart.” Another early song was “The Nitty Gritty,” interspersed with the Jackson 5’s “Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground).” The nod to the Jackson 5 was most fitting as she’s credited with helping introduce the brothers to Motown.

Her memory lane stroll also brought out “Love Overboard,” “I’ve Got to Use My Imagination,” “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me,” “If I Were Your Woman,” and “Save the Overtime (for Me),” dropping in a bit of Vandross’ “Never Too Much.”

The songs kept coming with “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “Neither One of Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye),” and “Midnight Train to Georgia.” By the time it was all said and done, Knight amassed at least a couple of standing ovations.

Knight has been plagued by non-substantiated rumors of late that she has been ill. What was certain here is she too was in great voice and spirits, dropping words of gratitude throughout her set.

LaBelle closed out the night with what felt like an abbreviated set that began around 10:30 p.m., which may have been a problem for some of her older fans seen leaving well before her set ended 45 minutes later.

Boasting a 12-piece band including a three-piece horn section and three backing singers, the big-voiced singer, scream-singing intact, said early on, "St. Louis, I am taking my time tonight," a favorite piece of concert chatter for the singer as expected as her taking her shoes off, going backstage for a costume change and making a menopause reference.

Her quick, though packed set included "Music is My Way of Life," "When You Talk About Love," "Somebody Loves You Baby (You Know Who It Is)," "When You've Been Blessed (Feels Like Heaven)," "If Only You Knew," and "The Right Kinda Lover," after which she acknowledged a front-row fan who'd apparently lost a lot of weight. The fan presented her with a bouquet of flowers.

LaBelle shouted out St. Louis rapper Nelly and singer Kelly Rowland, who borrowed from LaBelle's "Love, Need and Want You" for their Grammy-winning "Dilemma," adding "but don't get it twisted. I did it first."

A hip-hop interlude with "Flava in Ya Ear" was led by her percussionist and vocalist B. Slade, who served more as a co-vocalist than background for the singer. He was LaBelle's duet partner on "On My Own," recorded with Michael McDonald, and Slade led a rendition of Rance Allen Group classic, "Something About the Name Jesus."

"Lady Marmalade," dipped in Donna Summer's "Bad Girls," put a bow on the evening, though it would have been nice if she'd ended with "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" or "You Are My Friend," neither of which made the cut this evening.

