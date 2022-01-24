Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Stephanie Mills, Howard Hewett coming to Chaifetz Arena

Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Stephanie Mills and Howard Hewett are at Chaifetz Arena with a show at 7 p.m. April 9.
Tickets are $45.75-$240 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 4 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required for entry.
LaBelle and Knight famously participated in the Versuz music event together in 2020, while Mills did the same with Chaka Khan in 2021.
