Patton Oswalt's asking 'Who's Ready to Laugh' at the Pageant
Patton Oswalt’s “Who's Ready to Laugh Tour” is at the Pageant at 7 p.m. Dec. 4.

Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 11 at ticketmaster.com. The box office is not currently open.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

