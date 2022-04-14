 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paula Poundstone sells out the Sheldon Concert Hall

 Kevin C. Johnson

Latest update: Paula Poundstone's 8 p.m. April 30 concert at the Sheldon Concert Hall is sold out. It had previously been scheduled for other dates. Click here for more information.

Update: Paula Poundstone’s rescheduled Jan. 22, 2021 concert at the Sheldon Concert Hall has been moved to 8 p.m. Aug. 13, 2021. Tickets for the new date are on sale now at metrotix.com and at $42-$47.

Click here for more information.

Previous post: Paula Poundstone's July 23, 2020 concert at the Sheldon Concert Hall is rescheduled to Jan 22, 2021 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Refunds are available at point of purchase until July 23.

Get more information at metrotix.com.

