Pearl Jam postpones tour dates including St. Louis show citing coronavirus concerns

Rock band Pearl Jam's April 4 concert at Enterprise Center has been postponed as the band keeps "the safety and well-being of our supporters as top priority" in the wake of the growing coronavirus.

The news was released on the band's social media Monday night.

The statement says the band will be rescheduled.

The statement in part reads:

"As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate. Our kids’ schools have closed along with universities and businesses. It’s been brutal and it’s gonna get worse before it gets better.

So we are being told that being part of large gatherings is high on the list of things to avoid as this global health crisis is now beginning to affect all of our lives.

Unfortunately, communing in large groups is a huge part of what we do as a band and the tour we’ve been busy planning for months is now in jeopardy...

We have and will always keep the safety and well-being of our supporters as top priority.

So it is with deep frustration and regret that we are forced to make this most unfortunate of announcements..."

Ticket refund information is not yet available; the concert has not been announced as postponed yet by Live Nation or Enterprise Center.

