Pearl Jam reschedules its 2020 Enterprise Center concert for September

Here’s the news Pearl Jam fans have been waiting for: The rock band’s postponed 2020 concert date at Enterprise Center has been rescheduled for Sept. 18, 2022 as part of its 2022 tour announcement.

Tickets for the 2022 show will be honored.

Pearl Jam lays claim to being the first major act to pull the plug on its tour March 9, 2020 in wake of the pandemic. The band released its album “Gigaton” shortly afterwards.

Josh Klinghoffer’s solo project Pluralone will open the show. He’s also a touring member of Pearl Jam on the 2022 tour.

Pearl Jam has also added a few new dates to its 2022 schedule.

There will be no general public sale. All public tickets will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration. Verified Fan ticket registration is open now through midnight March 27 and the Verified Fan Onsale begins at 10 a.m. March 29 at 10 am local time. To register, visit: https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/pearljam

