Phoebe Bridgers coming to the Pageant
Phoebe Bridgers coming to the Pageant

Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers

 Courtesy of the artist

Phoebe Bridgers’ “Reunion Tour” comes to the Pageant with a show on Sept. 3.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Reserved tickets start at $49 and go on sale at noon July 16 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

 

