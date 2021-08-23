Phoebe Bridgers concert moves from Pageant to Chesterfield Amphitheater, with vaccination required

Update: Good news for Phoebe Bridgers fans shut out of her sold-out concert Sept. 3 at the Pageant. The show will move to the larger Chesterfield Amphitheater, which means new tickets will go on sale.

Bartees Strange will open.

Tickets for the Pageant will be honored at Chesterfield Amphitheater. If you purchased online through Ticketmaster, there is no action needed. If you purchased in person at our location, please visit the Chesterfield Amphitheater box office upon arrival for the show.

New tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale at noon Aug. 26.

At the request of the artist, there are updated health and safety requirements for this show. This event will require proof of vaccination only to attend. Negative tests will not suffice. All attendees of this event must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after receiving the final dose) and provide proof of vaccination, which includes either an original vaccination card, a copy of your proof of vaccination, or a picture of your vaccination card that will be matched to your ID. Masks will be required for all staff and patrons.

The show is part of Bridgers’ “Reunion Tour.”