Picnics on the Plaza concert series at Sheldon Concert Hall sells out instantly

Update: All shows have sold out.
Previous post: The Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries will present concerts through September with its new Picnics on the Plaza series. The shows will take place on the venue's outdoor Steward Family Plaza.
The events include a boxed picnic dinner and drinks at socially distanced tables of two to four people. Capacity is limited to 28 people per event
The schedule:
• The Western Satellites, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12
• Janet Evra, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19
• Hudson and the Hoo Doo Cats, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25
Tickets are $20 for a table of up to two guests or $40 for a table of up to four guests. Attendees have the option of pre-purchasing a boxed fried chicken or vegetarian dinner. Bottles of wine are also available for pre-purchase. An on-site bar will be available for credit card purchases. Picnic dinners must be ordered by the Wednesday before each performance.
No tables will be sold the night of the events; reservations must be made in advance.
Guests ages 9 and older are required to wear face masks except when seated at their reserved tables.
Tickets are available at metrotix.com and by calling 314-534-1111.
Find more information at thesheldon.org.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!