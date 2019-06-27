Pink Sweat$ is at the Ready Room with a concert on Sept. 13. The show is a stop on his "Pink Beginnings Tour Part 2."
Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $15-$65 at eventbrite.com.
Get more information at thereadyroom.com.
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
