Pink Sweat$

Courtesy of the artist

Pink Sweat$ is at the Ready Room with a concert on Sept. 13. The show is a stop on his "Pink Beginnings Tour Part 2."

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15-$65 at eventbrite.com.

Get more information at thereadyroom.com.

Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

