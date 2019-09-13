Pink Sweat$ concert tonight at the Ready Room is sold out. PJ is also on the bill. Show time is at 8 p.m. Get more information at thereadyroom.com.
Pink Sweat$ sells out the Ready Room
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
