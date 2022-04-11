 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pitbull's 'Can't Stop Us Now Tour' with Iggy Azalea coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Pitbull

 Courtesy of the artist

Pitbull’s “Can’t Stop Us Now Tour” is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show on Sept. 3. Iggy Azalea is also on the bill.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $22.25-$499.95 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 15 at livenation.com. There is also a presale at pitbullmusic.com/tour.

The tour begins July 28 in Raleigh, NC.

 

