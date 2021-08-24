Pixies cancel tour including date at the Factory

Update: Pixies has canceled its September tour including a Sept. 17 date at the Factory in Chesterfield. The band is canceling its tour out of an abundance of caution in light of the surging COVID-19 cases.

This is the new venue's first cancellation.

Get more information by clicking here.

Original post: Upcoming concert venue the Factory in Chesterfield will feature Pixies in concert on Sept. 17. Concert time is at 8 p.m.

The Clockworks is also on the bill.

Tickets are $39.50-$69.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 11 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

The Factory will open July 16 with deadmau5. Click here for a sneak peek of the Factory.

