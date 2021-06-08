Pixies coming to concert venue the Factory in Chesterfield

Upcoming concert venue the Factory in Chesterfield will feature Pixies in concert on Sept. 17. Concert time is at 8 p.m.
The Clockworks is also on the bill.
Tickets are $39.50-$69.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 11 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thefactorystl.com.
The Factory will open July 16 with deadmau5. Click here for a sneak peek of the Factory.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
