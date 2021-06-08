 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pixies coming to concert venue the Factory in Chesterfield
0 comments

Pixies coming to concert venue the Factory in Chesterfield

{{featured_button_text}}
PIxies

Pixies

 Photo by Travis Shinn

Upcoming concert venue the Factory in Chesterfield will feature Pixies in concert on Sept. 17. Concert time is at 8 p.m.

The Clockworks is also on the bill.

Tickets are $39.50-$69.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 11 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

The Factory will open July 16 with deadmau5. Click here for a sneak peek of the Factory.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events are making a comeback

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports