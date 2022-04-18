 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PJ Morton's 'Watch the Sun' tour coming to Delmar Hall

PJ Morton

 Photo by Laiken Joy

PJ Morton is at Delmar Hall with a concert on July 15. The show is part of Morton’s “Watch the Sun Tour.”

Show time is at 8 p.m. 

Tickets are $34.50-$39.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 22 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

Morton’s new album “Watch the Sun” is out April 29. The album features “My Peace.”

 

