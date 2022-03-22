 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Planet Zero World Tour' bringing Shinedown and Jelly Roll to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

 Kevin C. Johnson

"Planet Zero World Tour" with Shinedown, Jelly Roll and John Harvie comes to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Sept. 5. 

Show time is at 7 p.m.

The show is a 105.7 the Point Big Summer Show.

Tickets are $20-$125 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 25 at livenation.com.

 

