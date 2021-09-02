 Skip to main content
Playboi Carti heading to Family Arena for 'Narcissist' tour
0 comments

Playboi Carti heading to Family Arena for 'Narcissist' tour

{{featured_button_text}}
2021 Lollapalooza Music Festival - Day 1

Playboi Carti performs July 29, 2021, at Lollapalooza Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago. 

 Photo by Amy Harris, Invision/AP

Playboi Carti’s “Narcissist” tour comes to Family Arena with a show on Nov. 27. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

The show is a stop on the rapper’s new “Narcissist” tour.

Tickets are $37.95-$57.95 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 2 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at familyarena.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Weeknd is continuing his boycott of the Grammys

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News