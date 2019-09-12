Subscribe for 99¢
PnB Rock

PNB Rock's "TrapStar Turned PopStar" scheduled for Oct. 9 at the Pageant is canceled. Refunds are available at point of purchase. Internet and phone orders will automatically be refunded. Get more information at thepageant.com.

Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

