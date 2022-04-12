 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pointergeist bringing Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Five Finger Death Punch

Five Finger Death Punch

 Photo credit: Travis Shinn

105.7 the Point’s Pointergeist with Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, the HU and Fire from the Gods takes place Oct. 8 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Show time is at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15-$149.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 15 at livenation.com.

The tour kicks off in Portland, OR, on Aug. 19.

Five Finger Death Punch released the title track of its upcoming album “AfterLife” today.

 

