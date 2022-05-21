Pointfest at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is delayed; STL Fest at the Big Top is postponed

Today’s (May 21) Pointfest concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre has been delayed to a 4:30 p.m. start time after it had originally been slated to start at noon. The delay is because of the inclement weather.

Doors are at 4 p.m. now.

The weather will continue to be monitored and the situation could change again.

Performers include Papa Roach, Highly Suspect, Halestorm and Jelly Roll.

The secondary stage will reportedly not open at all. St. Louis band Brookroyal posted on its social media it is no longer performing.

Check the 105.7 the Point's social media handles for continued updates.

STL Fest, which had also been scheduled for today, moved to Sunday (May 22) at the Lot at the Big Top. Show times remain the same and tickets for the original date are good for the new date.

Performers include Reggie Son with Dakota Pagan, Lydia Caesar, Nando STL, Jizzle Buckz, Junior, Rahli, Da Bangaz, DJ Cuddy, DJ Nico, DJ Durryy Burrd, DJ Homicide and DJ Bounce.

