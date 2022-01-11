Pointfest bringing Papa Roach, Halestorm, Highly Suspect, Jelly Roll to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

105.7 the Point presents Pointfest taking place May 21 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Papa Roach, Highly Suspect, Halestorm, Mammoth WVH, Jelly Roll, Palaye Royal, White Reaper, the Ricters and more acts to be announced.
Tickets are $29.50-$129.95, with a first week special of lawn and select reserved tickets for $25.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at livenation.com and at the box office, which is open at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays and Fridays except for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
