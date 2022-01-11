 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pointfest bringing Papa Roach, Halestorm, Highly Suspect, Jelly Roll to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
0 comments

Pointfest bringing Papa Roach, Halestorm, Highly Suspect, Jelly Roll to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

{{featured_button_text}}
Papa Roach

Papa Roach

 Photo by Darren Craig

105.7 the Point presents Pointfest taking place May 21 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Papa Roach, Highly Suspect, Halestorm, Mammoth WVH, Jelly Roll, Palaye Royal, White Reaper, the Ricters and more acts to be announced.

Tickets are $29.50-$129.95, with a first week special of lawn and select reserved tickets for $25.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at livenation.com and at the box office, which is open at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays and Fridays except for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bob Saget’s family, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen remember Bob Saget

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News