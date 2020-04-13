Pointfest is rescheduled at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, moving from May to September

Update: Pointfest with Shinedown, Cypress Hill, Theory of a Deadman, Puddle of Mudd, Sick Puppies, Badflower, Dinosaur Pileup and the 105.7 the Point Big Summer Show with Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, I Prevail, Ice Nine Kills have both been scheduled at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Pointfest will take place at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 12. The Five Finger Death Punch show will take place at 6 p.m. Oct. 2. Original tickets will be honored at the new dates.
The rescheduling comes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Original post: Shinedown and Cypress Hill will headline Pointfest at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, while Five Finger Death Punch will headline the 105.7 the Point Big Summer Show also at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.
Here’s the rundown.
• Pointfest with Shinedown, Cypress Hill, Theory of a Deadman, Puddle of Mudd, Sick Puppies, Badflower, Dinosaur Pileup, May 9, $29.50-$125, on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday. 105.7 the Point presents Pointfest.
• 105.7 the Point Big Summer Show with Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, I Prevail, Ice Nine Kills, May 10, $29.50-$79.50, on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday.
First week of sales offers a combo ticket with $30 for both shows.
