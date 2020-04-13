Pointfest is rescheduled at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, moving from May to September

Update: Pointfest with Shinedown, Cypress Hill, Theory of a Deadman, Puddle of Mudd, Sick Puppies, Badflower, Dinosaur Pileup and the 105.7 the Point Big Summer Show with Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, I Prevail, Ice Nine Kills have both been scheduled at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Pointfest will take place at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 12. The Five Finger Death Punch show will take place at 6 p.m. Oct. 2. Original tickets will be honored at the new dates.