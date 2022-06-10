 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pointfest is rescheduled at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with revised lineup

Papa Roach

 Photo by Darren Craig

Pointfest, rained out of its May 21 date at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, has been rescheduled for Sept. 24.

The slightly revised lineup now includes Papa Roach, Highly Suspect, Halestorm, the Struts, Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings, New Years Day, the Warning, Brookroyal and the Ricters.

Tickets are on sale now, and original tickets will be honored at the new date.

