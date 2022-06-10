Pointfest is rescheduled at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with revised lineup

Pointfest, rained out of its May 21 date at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, has been rescheduled for Sept. 24.
The slightly revised lineup now includes Papa Roach, Highly Suspect, Halestorm, the Struts, Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings, New Years Day, the Warning, Brookroyal and the Ricters.
Tickets are on sale now, and original tickets will be honored at the new date.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
