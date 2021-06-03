Pointfest returning to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Shinedown, Seether, Greek Fire

105.7 the Point presents Pointfest with Shinedown taking place Sept. 19 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Event time is at 4 p.m.
Along with Shinedown, performers include Seether, Greek Fire, Badflower, grandson, and Zero 9:36.
Tickets are $19-$129 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 4 at livenation.com.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre will officially reopen later this summer.
