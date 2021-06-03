 Skip to main content
Pointfest returning to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Shinedown, Seether, Greek Fire
105.7 the Point presents Pointfest with Shinedown taking place Sept. 19 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Event time is at 4 p.m.

Along with Shinedown, performers include Seether, Greek Fire, Badflower, grandson, and Zero 9:36.

Tickets are $19-$129 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 4 at livenation.com.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre will officially reopen later this summer.

 

