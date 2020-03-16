Pokey LaFarge debuts new video from his upcoming album

St. Louis favorite has unveiled his new video for “Lucky Sometimes” exclusively for billboard.com. The song is from his upcoming album “Rock Bottom Rhapsody,” out April 10.

He says the jazz-feeling song is “really about the kind of redemption that love can bring; No matter what's happening in your life, the love of a good partner makes it all better."

The video is directed by Horatio Baltz, a Los Angeles-based documentary filmmaker.

LaFarge is scheduled to perform at Off Broadway May 15-16. He can be seen in the Netflix movie “The Devil All the Time” later this year starring Tom Holland.

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

Sign up try again Error: Please try again later Thanks! *



