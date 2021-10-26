Pokey LaFarge heading to Off Broadway for two nights

Pokey LaFarge has two shows booked at Off Broadway for Dec. 29-30. Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $25-$120 at ticketweb.com beginning Oct. 29.
Get more information at offbroadwaystl.com.
