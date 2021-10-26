 Skip to main content
Pokey LaFarge heading to Off Broadway for two nights
Pokey LaFarge heading to Off Broadway for two nights

Pokey LaFarge

 Photo by Eliot Lee Hazel

Pokey LaFarge has two shows booked at Off Broadway for Dec. 29-30. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25-$120 at ticketweb.com beginning Oct. 29.

Get more information at offbroadwaystl.com.

LaFarge just released his new album “In the Blossom of their Shade.”

 

