Pokey LaFarge hitting 'Rock Bottom Rhapsody' with his upcoming album

Americana artist Pokey LaFarge is eyeing a huge 2020. St. Louis’ own is back with a new single, album and tour.

His “Rock Bottom Rhapsody” album will be released April 10 on New West Records, his debut for the label. The album is produced by Chris Seefried, who has also worked with Fitz and the Tantrums, and recorded in Chicago at Reliable Recorders. Featured on the album are guitarist Joel Paterson, keyboardist Scott Ligon, upright/electric bassist Jimmy Sutton and drummer Alex Hall.

LaFarge premiered his new video for "F You Up" at rollingstone.com today. Rolling Stone writes: “In 2018, Pokey LaFarge moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles. It nearly killed him. The eccentric Americana troubadour documents his overindulgence and despair on the new album.”

Here’s the track listing for the album:

1. “Rock Bottom Rhapsody”

2. “End of My Rope”