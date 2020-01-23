You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Pokey LaFarge hitting 'Rock Bottom Rhapsody' with his upcoming album
0 comments

Pokey LaFarge hitting 'Rock Bottom Rhapsody' with his upcoming album

Support local journalism for 99¢
Pokey LaFarge

Pokey LaFarge

Courtesy of Larry Niehues

Americana artist Pokey LaFarge is eyeing a huge 2020. St. Louis’ own is back with a new single, album and tour. 

His “Rock Bottom Rhapsody” album will be released April 10 on New West Records, his debut for the label. The album is produced by Chris Seefried, who has also worked with Fitz and the Tantrums, and recorded in Chicago at Reliable Recorders. Featured on the album are guitarist Joel Paterson, keyboardist Scott Ligon, upright/electric bassist Jimmy Sutton and drummer Alex Hall.

LaFarge premiered his new video for "F You Up" at rollingstone.com today. Rolling Stone writes: “In 2018, Pokey LaFarge moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles. It nearly killed him. The eccentric Americana troubadour documents his overindulgence and despair on the new album.”

Album cover

Album cover

Here’s the track listing for the album:

1. “Rock Bottom Rhapsody” 

2. “End of My Rope” 

3. “F Me Up” 

4. “Bluebird” 

5. “Rock Bottom Reprise” 

6. “Lucky Sometimes” 

7. “Carry On” 

8. “Just The Same” 

9. “Fallen Angel” 

10. “Storm-A-Comin’” 

11. Ain’t Comin’ Home 

12. Lost In The Crowd 

13. Rock Bottom Finale 

He’ll play Off Broadway May 15-16. Those shows are at 8 p.m. both nights and tickets are $22-$35 at ticketweb.com. Tickets go on sale Friday.

“Rock Bottom Rhapsody” follows his 2017 album “Manic Revelations.”

 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.




Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports