Pokey LaFarge sells out pair of shows at Off Broadway
Pokey LaFarge sells out pair of shows at Off Broadway

Day one of LouFest in Forest Park

Pokey LaFarge performs as part of the "Hail! Hail! Chuck Berry!" tribute during day one of LouFest in Forest Park on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Pokey LaFarge's two concerts at Off Broadway Dec. 27-28 are sold out. Nick Africano is opening both shows. 

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Get more information at offbroadwaystl.com.

