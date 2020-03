Pokey LaFarge's May 15-May 16 concerts at Off Broadway are postponed. Both shows are sold out. New dates are being worked on for the shows. The postponements come in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

LaFarge releases his new album "Rock Bottom Rhapsody" on April 10.

Get more information at offbroadwaystl.com.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.