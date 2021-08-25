Pop's concert venue now requiring vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests

Pop’s in Sauget, IL., is the latest concert venue to require proof of either a COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to a concert for admission into the venue.

This is effective today (Aug. 25).

The club left these words in its social media:

“After discussing with various artist/agents and watching the policies in place nationwide, we have finalized our COVID safety policy. Mitigation is the best way to continue. Although breakthrough infections are possible, vaccinations or negative test results will lessen the risk of touring.

Simply put, artists (especially openers) can't survive missing out on 14 days of pay. Venues can't survive spending marketing budgets only to lose the show due to outbreak. Venues/artist are already struggling to fill jobs and we can't afford to lose work for our current employees.

It's a pain and all venues would rather not have to deal with this but we do. We have to find more staff to enforce these rules while bringing in no extra money.