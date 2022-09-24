Post Malone hospitalized with 'stabbing pain' a week after fall at Enterprise Center

Post Malone’s on-stage fall at Enterprise Center last weekend looks even more serious than originally thought.

The singer stepped into a trap door while performing Sept. 17 in St. Louis, but continued on with an abbreviated show after a brief hiatus following medics attending to his bruised ribs. Since then, Malone maintained his touring schedule, including a date the very next night in Columbus, Ohio.

But Sept. 24 in Boston after stabbing pain and difficulty in breathing led to his hospitalization, Malone postponed the show there at the last minute.

He tweeted the news to his fans on his social media. (The singer's social media post contains profanity).

Malone had been treated in a hospital at some point after the St. Louis show before he traveled to Columbus, but considering the severity of his fall, it’s no shock he’s still suffering.

There’s no word yet on how the rest of the tour will be affected.