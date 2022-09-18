Post Malone takes a tumble on stage but resumes Enterprise Center show

Post Malone fell hard for St. Louis, literally, after he stepped into a hole that took him down in front of a packed house Saturday night at Enterprise Center.

The singer was performing “Circles,” midway through the show, when the accident occurred.

Strutting down an extended ramp on the arena floor, Malone apparently didn’t notice that the hole his guitar was lowered into hadn’t been covered. He stepped into the hole, crashing down onto his ribcage.

A team of medics rushed to his aid and assisted him onstage for several minutes while fans buzzed.

Malone eventually stood up and was escorted from the stage with assistance as fans cheered. He spoke into the microphone before he left and asked fans to give him three or four minutes, and he would return.

About 15 minutes later, walking out tentatively and holding his ribs, Malone returned for a much-abbreviated set that started with “Rockstar” and “Cooped Up,” featuring his support act, rapper Roddy Ricch. Malone held his ribs throughout.

He obviously was in a great deal of pain but seemed determined to power through the show as best he could.

Malone thanked the crowd for its patience, explained that there was a “big-ass hole in the stage” and apologized to his fans continuously.

He managed a few more songs — “Sunflower,” “Congratulations” and “White Iverson” — before saying goodnight, though he lingered onstage to sign autographs.

Neither Enterprise Center nor Live Nation provided more information on Malone’s condition, or whether he would be receiving additional treatment in St. Louis. An email was sent to Malone’s publicist seeking additional details.