Primus bringing Rush tribute to St. Louis Music Park

Primus’ Les Claypool said in a statement: "A little over one year ago, Ler Lalonde and I started kicking the idea around of Primus performing a series of shows featuring an iconic Rush album from our youth. Being that ‘A Farewell to Kings’ was the first Rush record I ever heard, and that it contains my all-time favorite Rush tune, ‘Cygnus X1,’ the choice narrowed quickly. Years ago I had done something similar with Colonel Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, when we covered Pink Floyd's ‘Animals’ in its entirety. It was an insane amount of work, but ended up being one of the most enjoyable live endeavors I've ever done. Dubbing the tour 'Primus: A Tribute to Kings,' it was originally scheduled to be performed in the Fall of 2019 but, when we were asked to support Slayer on their Final Campaign, the 'Tribute to Kings' tour was postponed.