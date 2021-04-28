 Skip to main content
Primus' concert at St. Louis Music Park is rescheduled for September
Primus’ concert at St. Louis Music Park has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 14, 2021. The concert was originally scheduled for July 11, 2020, and then July 25, 2021.

All tickets purchased for the previous dates can be used at the new date.

The concert is Primus: A Tribute to Kings.

Wolfmother and the Sword are also on the bill.

Click here for more information.

St. Louis Music Park, located in Maryland Heights near Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, was scheduled to open in 2020 but is now expected to open later this year.

 

