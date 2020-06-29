Primus, David Gray's concerts at St. Louis Music Park move to 2021

Update: David Gray and Primus’ postponed concerts at St. Louis Music Park this summer have found new dates in 2021.
Gray’s July 21 concert moves to July 20, 2021.
Primus’ July 11 concert moves to July 25, 2021.
Tickets for the original 2020 date will be honored at the new date. Those who can’t make the new date or prefer a refund will receive an email with options. If you haven’t received an email, go to point of purchase.
The changes are in wake of the current pandemic.
For more information go to livenation.com/refund.
Original post: Primus” “A Tribute to Kings” show comes to the new St. Louis Music Park on July 11. The band will perform Rush’s classic album “A Farewell to Kings” in its entirety.
Wolfmother and Battles is also on the bill.
Show time is at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $30.50-$66 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at livenation.com and at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office.
Primus’ Les Claypool said in a statement: "A little over one year ago, Ler Lalonde and I started kicking the idea around of Primus performing a series of shows featuring an iconic Rush album from our youth. Being that ‘A Farewell to Kings’ was the first Rush record I ever heard, and that it contains my all-time favorite Rush tune, ‘Cygnus X1,’ the choice narrowed quickly. Years ago I had done something similar with Colonel Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, when we covered Pink Floyd's ‘Animals’ in its entirety. It was an insane amount of work, but ended up being one of the most enjoyable live endeavors I've ever done. Dubbing the tour 'Primus: A Tribute to Kings,' it was originally scheduled to be performed in the Fall of 2019 but, when we were asked to support Slayer on their Final Campaign, the 'Tribute to Kings' tour was postponed."
Canceled: Kesha
Kesha, Big Freedia, May 25, canceled
Canceled: The Struts
105.7 the Point Big Summer Show with the Struts, Glorious Sons, June 5, canceled
Canceled: Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez, June 10, canceled
Canceled: Collective Soul
Collective Soul's “Just Looking Around 2020 Tour” with Better Than Ezra, Tonic, June 11, canceled
Postponed: Barenaked Ladies
Barenaked Ladies’ “Last Summer on Earth Tour” with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket, July 1, postponed
Rescheduled for 2021: Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling’s “Artemis Tour North America 2020,” originally scheduled for July 6, 2020, rescheduled for Aug. 7, 2021
Canceled: Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Rainbow Kitten Surprise, July 10, canceled
Rescheduled for 2021: Primus
Primus’ “A Tribute to Kings,” originally scheduled for July 11, 2020rescheduled for July 25, 2021
Postponed: Blackberry Smoke
Blackberry Smoke's “Spirit of the South Tour” with the Allman Betts Band, July 17, postponed
Rescheduled for 2021: David Gray
David Gray’s “White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary,” originally scheduled for July 21, 2020, rescheduled for July 20, 2021
Rescheduled for 2021: Kaleo
Kaleo’s “Fight or Flight Tour,” originally scheduled for July 25, rescheduled for June 15, 2021, moving to the Pageant
Postponed: Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band’s “Wheels of Soul 2020,” July 29, postponed
Postponed: Lauv
Lauv’s “How I’m Feeling World Tour,” July 30, postponed
Rescheduled for 2021: Goo Goo Dolls
Goo Goo Dolls’ “Miracle Pill Summer Tour,” originally scheduled for July 31, rescheduled for July 30, 2021
Canceled: Niall Horan
Niall Horan’s “Nice to Meet Ya,” Aug. 2, canceled
Canceled: AJR
AJR’s “Everything Everywhere Tour” with Quinn XCII, Aug. 10, canceled
Still on: Wilco
Wilco’s “It’s Time Summer Tour 2020” with Sleater-Kinney, Aug. 14
Canceled: Steve Miller Band
Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart, Aug. 21, canceled
Canceled: Michael Stanley and the Resonators
Michael Stanley and the Resonators with the Atlanta Rhythm Section and the Babys, Sept. 12, canceled
Still on: Judas Priest
Judas Priest’s “50 Heavy Metal Years,” Sept. 30
