'Quarantunes' concert series comes to an end

As St. Louis reopens more and more, musician Laren Loveless has ended his popular 'Quarantunes' porch concerts in Southampton. Weekly for the past three months, Loveless had been performing tunes outside his home and livestreaming it through Facebook Live.

On his Facebook, he posted: “During these past three months, ‘Quarantunes’ served a purpose of bringing joy and hope during uncertain times. Last Friday was the last ‘Quarantunes’ concert. ‘Quarantunes’ grew to something larger than we ever imagined and all good things must come to an end. Thank you for tuning in, show up on our block, singing and dancing, laughing, donating. We will never forget this time. This is not goodbye...This is just the beginning.”