 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler added to St. Louis Music Park's summer schedule
0 comments

Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler added to St. Louis Music Park's summer schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler

Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler

 Courtesy of the artist

Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler’s “Stay Next to Me” tour comes to St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a show on Sept. 5..

Tai Verdes is also on the bill.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $29.50-$49.50 and go on sale at 9 a.m. June 11 at ticketmaster.com. The box office is not currently open.

The show is a Mike Judy Presents event.

St. Louis Music Park was originally scheduled to open in 2020 but will open later this summer.

Click here for more information on St. Louis Music Park.

The tour begins Aug. 31 in Berkeley, Calif.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA Playoffs: Who will win the West?

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports