Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler added to St. Louis Music Park's summer schedule

Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler’s “Stay Next to Me” tour comes to St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a show on Sept. 5..
Tai Verdes is also on the bill.
Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $29.50-$49.50 and go on sale at 9 a.m. June 11 at ticketmaster.com. The box office is not currently open.
The show is a Mike Judy Presents event.
St. Louis Music Park was originally scheduled to open in 2020 but will open later this summer.
The tour begins Aug. 31 in Berkeley, Calif.
