 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rüfüs Du Sol bringing 'Surrender Tour' to St. Louis Music Park

  • 0
Rüfüs Du Sol

Rüfüs Du Sol

 Courtesy of the artist

Rüfüs Du Sol’s “Surrender Tour” comes to St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a show on Oct. 18. Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $39.50-$59.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 8 at ticketmaster.com.

This will be the second season for St. Louis Music Park.

The band won a Grammy Award April 3 for best dance/electronic recording.

The tour date is part of the second leg of the band’s tour.

 

0 Comments

Tags

2021_Legos.png

Legos

GMT-0500

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Anne Hathaway will discourage sons from becoming actors 'too young'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News