Radio personality Tony Scott steps into DJ Kut's vacated slot at 95.5 The Lou

Veteran radio personality Tony Scott makes a move from weekends to daily afternoon drive at 95.5 The Lou; he’s filling in the spot recently vacated by DJ Kut. He’s airing from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. beginning today.

In a statement, Radio One St. Louis general manager Nathan Dixon says: “During these challenging times, his calming voice can be a major boost for the city of St. Louis."

Scott has worked in Dallas, Detroit, San Francisco, and Houston.

Derrick “Lil D” Greene, Radio One St. Louis operations manager, says: “We’re excited to have Tony takeover the afternoon drive. His experience, knowledge of the market, and proven winning track record will continue the growth of our radio station.”