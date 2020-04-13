Radio personality Tony Scott steps into DJ Kut's vacated slot at 95.5 The Lou

Veteran radio personality Tony Scott makes a move from weekends to daily afternoon drive at 95.5 The Lou; he’s filling in the spot recently vacated by DJ Kut. He’s airing from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. beginning today.
In a statement, Radio One St. Louis general manager Nathan Dixon says: “During these challenging times, his calming voice can be a major boost for the city of St. Louis."
Scott has worked in Dallas, Detroit, San Francisco, and Houston.
Derrick “Lil D” Greene, Radio One St. Louis operations manager, says: “We’re excited to have Tony takeover the afternoon drive. His experience, knowledge of the market, and proven winning track record will continue the growth of our radio station.”
DJ Kut announced his departure from the station April 8. Also departing the station were other on-air personalities such as Meghan O, Ms. Sinita (Kut’s on-air daily co-host) and Miss Pooh as the radio station along with much media explores cost-saving measures during the coronavirus pandemic.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!