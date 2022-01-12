 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Radkey's Red Flag concert moves to March
Radkey at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Radkey performs Aug. 3, 2021, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

 Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Radkey’s concert scheduled for Jan. 14 at the Red Flag has moved to 8 p.m. March 11. The show is postponed in response the the Omicron variant outbreak.

Tickets are $15 at etix.com.

Also on the bill are Fight Back Mountain, the Monocles, and the Kuhlies.

Get more information at redflagstl.com.

Red Flag requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test for entry.

