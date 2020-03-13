Rage Against the Machine and TobyMac's Enterprise Center concerts will be rescheduled

Rage Against the Machine and TobyMac’s concerts at Enterprise Center will be rescheduled.

Rage Against the Machine’s sold-out concert was a stop on its “Public Service Announcement” tour scheduled for May 16. The band posted on social media it was postponing the first part of its tour March 26-May-20 that includes the St. Louis show. The band asks fans to hold onto their tickets as they’ll be honored during the new date. Run the Jewels is also on the bill.

TobyMac’s “Hits Deep” tour was scheduled to play Enterprise Center Saturday, but was postponed. The venue says the show is expected to be rescheduled and ticket holders are asked to hold onto those tickets as they will be honored at the new date as well.

Late Thursday, Billie Eilish released a statement saying she was postponing tour dates including her Enterprise Center show March 28.

On Thursday, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson banned events of over 1,000 people in the city until further notice. The same day, Live Nation, AEG Presents and other major tour producers halted large-scale tours.

Nathaniel Rateliff left these words regarding his postponed March 19 show at Stifel Theatre, which will be rescheduled: