Rage Against the Machine cancels 2023 North American tour including Enterprise Center show

Latest update: Rage Against the Machine has canceled its 2023 North American tour dates which includes a March 30 show at Enterprise Center.

Refunds are available at point of purchase. Those who bought tickets through Ticketmaster will be refunded automatically.

Rage Against the Machine frontman Zach de la Rocha is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon that saw him performing while seated.

On the band's Twitter, he said: "I hate canceling shows. I hate disappointing our fans. You all have waited so patiently to see us and that is never lost on me. I never take that for granted. For you I have the ultimate gratitude and respect."

The tour had originally been scheduled for 2020, then 2021, then 2022, bumped around because of the pandemic. Run the Jewels is Rage Against the Machine's support act; Run the Jewels' DJ is St. Louisan Trackstar the DJ.

Earlier update: The rescheduled Rage Against the Machine and Run the Jewels concert at Enterprise Center is moving again, this time to 2023. The new date is 8 p.m. March 30, 2023.

Ticketholders are asked to hold onto their tickets as they’re valid for the new date. Fans who would like a refund have until March 15, 2022, to request from their original point of purchase.

The concert was originally scheduled for 2020, then moved to 2021, then 2022.

The show is part of the “Public Service Announcement Tour.”

Latest update: Rage Against the Machine is delaying the start of its “Public Service Announcement” tour with Run the Jewels, which was scheduled to play Enterprise Center May 20. Dates from March 31 to May 23 are postponed

The tour will now start July 9 in East Troy, WI.

Rescheduled dates are coming soon.

Refunds are available those those wishing such at point of purchase for a 30-day window beginning today.

The show had originally been scheduled for 2020 and then 2021.

Update: Rage Against the Machine/Run the Jewels' concert at Enterprise Center moves from 2021 to May 20, 2022. The show's original date was May 2020. Tickets for the postponed shows will be honored at the new show. Refunds are also available at point of purchase. Click here for more information.

Previous post: The postponed Rage Against the Machine/Run the Jewels concert at Enterprise Center has found a new date; July 9, 2021. The original date was May 16, 2020. The entire tour was moved into 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The band announced the news on its social media.

Tickets for the original date are available for the new date. Refunds are available for the sold-out show.