Rage Against the Machine coming to Enterprise Center with Run the Jewels
Rage Against the Machine coming to Enterprise Center with Run the Jewels

Prophets of Rage at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tom Morello of Prophets of Rage performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Mo. on Sunday, September 4, 2016. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Rage Against the Machine heads to Enterprise Center with a show at 8 p.m. May 16. The show is part of th band’s “Public Service Announcement Tour.” Run the Jewels is also on the bill.

Tickets are $122 and go on sale at 11 a.m. Feb. 13.

The tour begins March 26 in El Paso, TX. This is the first time the band has toured together since 2011.

The new Run the Jewels album is “RTJ4,” which will be out in the spring.

  

