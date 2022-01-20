Rage Against the Machine's Enterprise Center concert is postponed again

Latest update: Rage Against the Machine is delaying the start of its “Public Service Announcement” tour with Run the Jewels, which was scheduled to play Enterprise Center May 20. Dates from March 31 to May 23 are postponed

The tour will now start July 9 in East Troy, WI.

Rescheduled dates are coming soon.

Refunds are available those those wishing such at point of purchase for a 30-day window beginning today.

The show had originally been scheduled for 2020 and then 2021.

Update: Rage Against the Machine/Run the Jewels' concert at Enterprise Center moves from 2021 to May 20, 2022. The show's original date was May 2020. Tickets for the postponed shows will be honored at the new show. Refunds are also available at point of purchase. Click here for more information.

Previous post: The postponed Rage Against the Machine/Run the Jewels concert at Enterprise Center has found a new date; July 9, 2021. The original date was May 16, 2020. The entire tour was moved into 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The band announced the news on its social media.

Tickets for the original date are available for the new date. Refunds are available for the sold-out show.

Click here and here to read more about ticket refunding.

