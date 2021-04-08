 Skip to main content
Rage Against the Machine's Enterprise Center concert is rescheduled again for 2022
Rage Against the Machine's Enterprise Center concert is rescheduled again for 2022

Zack de la Rocha

Vocalist Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against The Machine perform at the Hollywood Palladium on July 23, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)

 Paul A. Hebert

Update: Rage Against the Machine/Run the Jewels' concert at Enterprise Center moves from 2021 to May 20, 2022. The show's original date was May 2020. Tickets for the postponed shows will be honored at the new show. Refunds are also available at point of purchase. Click here for more information.

Previous post: The postponed Rage Against the Machine/Run the Jewels concert at Enterprise Center has found a new date; July 9, 2021. The original date was May 16, 2020. The entire tour was moved into 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The band announced the news on its social media.

Tickets for the original date are available for the new date. Refunds are available for the sold-out show.

Click here and here to read more about ticket refunding.

 

