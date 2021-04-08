Rage Against the Machine's Enterprise Center concert is rescheduled again for 2022

Update: Rage Against the Machine/Run the Jewels' concert at Enterprise Center moves from 2021 to May 20, 2022. The show's original date was May 2020. Tickets for the postponed shows will be honored at the new show. Refunds are also available at point of purchase. Click here for more information.
The Rage Against The Machine & Run the Jewels “Public Service Announcement” Tour will now start in spring 2022. Your tickets will be honored for the postponed shows. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase for 30 days. See you next year.— Rage Against The Machine (@RATMofficial) April 8, 2021
Brad, Tom, Tim & Zack pic.twitter.com/5ywibk7x4H
Previous post: The postponed Rage Against the Machine/Run the Jewels concert at Enterprise Center has found a new date; July 9, 2021. The original date was May 16, 2020. The entire tour was moved into 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The band announced the news on its social media.
Tickets for the original date are available for the new date. Refunds are available for the sold-out show.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
