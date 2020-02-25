Rainbow Kitten Surprise coming to St. Louis Music Park

Rainbow Kitten Surprise is at St. Louis Music Park with a show on July 10. Briston Maroney is also on the bill.
Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $32.50-$45 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the Hollywood Casino box office. All tickets are general admission tickets.
The 2020 North American Tour begins March 1 in Tempe, AZ.
Local Events
Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.
Error: Please try again later
Thanks! *
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today