Rainbow Kitten Surprise coming to St. Louis Music Park
Rainbow Kitten Surprise coming to St. Louis Music Park

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Courtesy of Aubrey Denis 

Rainbow Kitten Surprise is at St. Louis Music Park with a show on July 10. Briston Maroney is also on the bill.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $32.50-$45 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the Hollywood Casino box office. All tickets are general admission tickets.

The 2020 North American Tour begins March 1 in Tempe, AZ.

