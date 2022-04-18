 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rainbow Kitten Surprise coming to the Factory

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

 Courtesy of the artist

Rainbow Kitten Surprise is at the Factory in Chesterfield with a show at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. 

Tickets are $45-$67.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 22 at ticketmaster.com.

105.7 the Point is presenting the show.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

 

 

