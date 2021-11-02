Randy Houser heading to the Factory

Randy Houser is at the Factory in Chesterfield with a concert on Feb. 19. Show time is at 8 p.m.
Ella Langley is also on the bill.
Tickets are $35.50-$50.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thefactorystl.com.
