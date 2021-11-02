 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Randy Houser heading to the Factory
0 comments

Randy Houser heading to the Factory

{{featured_button_text}}
Randy Houser

Randy Houser

 Courtesy of the artist

Randy Houser is at the Factory in Chesterfield with a concert on Feb. 19. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Ella Langley is also on the bill.

Tickets are $35.50-$50.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley demonstrates her chic maternity style

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News