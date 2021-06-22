 Skip to main content
Randy Rainbow heading to Stifel Theatre
Randy Rainbow heading to Stifel Theatre

Randy Rainbow

Randy Rainbow

 Courtesy of the artist

Randy Rainbow’s “The Pink Glasses Tour” comes to Stifel Theatre with a show on Sept. 17; show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $32-$166 and go on sale at 11 a.m. June 25 at ticketmaster.com

The tour begins Aug. 27 in Clearwater, Fla.

Stifel Theatre has been closed since March 2020 but will reopen this summer.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

 

