Randy Rainbow heading to Stifel Theatre

Randy Rainbow’s “The Pink Glasses Tour” comes to Stifel Theatre with a show on Sept. 17; show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $32-$166 and go on sale at 11 a.m. June 25 at ticketmaster.com
The tour begins Aug. 27 in Clearwater, Fla.
Stifel Theatre has been closed since March 2020 but will reopen this summer.
Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
